Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede alleges death threats, submits letter to police

The CBI had booked Sameer Wankhede and four others on May 11 for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating the actor's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal chief Sameer Wankhede, accused in an alleged cruise 'drug bust' bribery case, on Monday submitted a letter to the office of the Mumbai police commissioner to seek special protection. Wankhede claimed that he and his wife were receiving death threats for the last few days, the PTI reported.

An official told the PTI that a letter was sent to the police commissionerate in south Mumbai through a representative of Sameer Wankhede.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had booked Sameer Wankhede and four others on May 11 for allegedly seeking a bribe of Rs 25 crore from actor Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating the actor's son Aryan Khan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case. The central agency has been conducting a probe in the matter and had also questioned Sameer Wankhede in connection with the case.

Sameer Wankhede, who has been booked for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion as well as provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, was questioned by the CBI in connection with the case on Saturday and Sunday.

Sameer Wankhede, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer had earlier claimed that he and his wife Kranti Redkar have been receiving death threats and also abusive messages on social media platforms over the last four days, according to the PTI.

The FIR against Sameer Wankhede and four others was based on a report of then Deputy Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Gyaneshwar Singh, who headed a Special Enquiry Team in the cruise ship 'drug bust' case after allegations of irregularities surfaced.

Sameer Wankhede last week said the FIR was registered against him because he had lodged a complaint against Singh with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Sameer Wankhede has alleged that Singh humiliated and harassed him during an inquiry since the former belonged to a backward community.

The Bombay High Court on Monday extended Sameer Wankhede's interim protection from any coercive action, such as arrest, in the case till June 8.

Meanwhile, the CBI has been conducting its probe in the matter.

