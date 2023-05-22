Drugs-on-cruise case: Sameer Wankhede gets relief from arrest till next hearing on June 8

Earlier in the day, Sameer Wankhede had stated that he and his wife have been receiving threats for the past four days

The Bombay High Court has granted ex-Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede protection until the next hearing, which will be on June 8. The Bombay High Court also directed Sameer Wankhede to appear before the CBI for investigation whenever required by the agency.

The HC continued Wankhede's relief till the next hearing. Till then the Bombay HC has asked CBI to file its reply on June 3, 2023.

Wankhede has been granted protection by the Bombay HC on conditions including - that he shouldn't publish anything related to the case via WhatsApp and he shouldn't give any press statement or tamper with the evidence.

He was quoted by ANI stating, "My wife Kranti Redkar and I are receiving threats for the last 4 days and obscene messages coming on social media. I will write to Mumbai Police Commissioner today about it and demand special security,"

On May 20, the Bombay High Court granted Sameer Wankhede interim protection until May 22 and directed him to appear before the CBI on Saturday, for investigation.

Sameer Wankhede was questioned for two consecutive days in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case. After coming out of the NCB office on Sunday, Wankhede said that he will continue to cooperate in the investigation. "I am fully cooperating with the CBI and will continue to do it. I answered whatever I was asked by CBI," Wankhede told ANI.