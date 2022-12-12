Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: ‘Cops are trying to intimidate woman who lost child in taxi’
Mumbai: Khar resident finds wife, sister’s pictures on escort website
Mumbai: Row over child ICU at JJ hospital
Mumbai: Fix our education infra first, Kerala model can wait, says Educationists
Maharashtra: PM inaugurates Phase I of Samruddhi Mahamarg

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane 53 held for obscene act at illegal dance bar in Dombivli

Thane: 53 held for obscene act at illegal dance bar in Dombivli

Updated on: 12 December,2022 10:01 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

He said two police personnel were sent to the bar as decoy customers on Saturday night. After they confirmed illegal activities, the police raided the bar. Musical accessories and equipment worth Rs 30,000 were seized

Thane: 53 held for obscene act at illegal dance bar in Dombivli

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Police raided an illegal dance bar in Dombivali city in Thane district of Maharashtra and detained 53 people, including 26 women, for indulging in obscene acts, an official said on Monday.


He said two police personnel were sent to the bar as decoy customers on Saturday night. After they confirmed illegal activities, the police raided the bar. Musical accessories and equipment worth Rs 30,000 were seized.



Also read: Thane MP pushes for speeding up of proposed Kopri station


A case has been registered against 53 people under sections 294 (singing, reciting or uttering any obscene song, ballad or words, in or near any public place) and 114 (Abettor present when the offence is committed) of the Indian Penal Code. All of them are taken into custody, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Are you satisfied with Maha govt’s attempts to solve Mumbai’s pothole dilemma?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news thane thane crime maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK