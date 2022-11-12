Thane: 32-year-old man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held

The accused allegedly attacked the victim on his head and injured him. The victim returned home with a head injury and died the next day

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend after the latter refused to get cigarettes for him in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused for the incident, which took place on November 4, an official from Ramnagar police station said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: Armed men rob farmer's house, decamp with valuables worth lakhs

On the night of November 4, the victim Jayesh Jadhav (38) was partying with the accused and some other friends and later left to go home. On reaching near his house, the accused asked the victim to get him some cigarettes, which the latter refused, he said.

The accused allegedly attacked the victim on his head and injured him. The victim returned home with a head injury and died the next day, the official said.

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death. But once the post-mortem report arrived, the victim's family lodged a complaint and a case was registered against the accused, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.