Maharashtra: Armed men rob farmer's house, decamp with valuables worth lakhs in Nashik

The incident took place at Manori Shivar in Dindori taluka on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Unidentified men allegedly entered the house of a farmer and robbed his family at gunpoint in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Manori Shivar in Dindori taluka on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said.

A group of five to six armed men entered a bungalow belonging to a farmer and threatened the residents with knives and pistols, he said.

Also Read: Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70

The accused decamped with 280 gm gold, 480 gm silver ornaments and cash to the tune of Rs 8.50 lakh from the house, the official said.

The police were subsequently informed and a case was registered with Dindori police, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.