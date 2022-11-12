×
Maharashtra: Revenue official, aide caught taking bribe in Raigad district

Updated on: 12 November,2022 06:20 PM IST  |  Alibag
PTI |

Based on a complaint, a team from ACB Navi Mumbai on Friday caught the associate of the tehsildar of Alibag accepting the bribe amount on her behalf

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A revenue official and her associate have been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a man for settling a land dispute in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Saturday.


Based on a complaint, a team from ACB Navi Mumbai on Friday caught the associate of the tehsildar of Alibag accepting the bribe amount on her behalf, the official said.



According to the complainant, the tehsildar had demanded Rs 5 lakh to give judgment in his favour in a land dispute he had with his relatives, he said.


After negotiations, the accused official settled for Rs 3 lakh. On Friday, the tehsildar's associate was caught while accepting the bribe amount on her behalf near the office of the Alibag Municipal Council, the official said.

The tehsildar was later arrested by the police from her residence in Gondhalpada village near Alibag, he said.

The accused official was produced in court on Saturday and was remanded to police custody for two days.

A search was conducted at the tehsildar's residence, where the police found 600 gm gold jewellery, while a search will also be conducted at her house in Mumbai, the court was informed. 

