Thane bar raid: Seven arrested for flouting norms and indulging in obscene acts

Updated on: 01 March,2023 04:23 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The police found some women indulging in obscene acts in the premises, an official said

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


Police raided an orchestra bar here in Maharashtra and arrested seven people for allegedly flouting rules and indulging in obscene acts, an official said on Wednesday.


Following a complaint and a tip-off, officials of the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police's anti-human trafficking cell (AHTC) raided the bar located in Kashimira area on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, senior police inspector Sameer Ahirrao said.



The police found some women indulging in obscene acts in the premises, he said.


Seven people, including the bar contractor, manager and a male singer, were arrested, the official said. Search was on for the bar owner, he said.

A case was registered against the accused under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (Working Therein) Act, 2016, the police added.

Earlier on February 11, at least 30 persons were apprehended by police during a raid on a bar at Tardeo in central Mumbai where obscene dances were allegedly being performed, an official said. Police detained 30 persons including the bar's manager, cashier, a barman and 12 waiters besides some customers.

(With inputs from PTI)

