Thane businessman booked for cheating supplier of Rs 56 lakh

In his complaint to the Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police, the 40-year-old supplier of steel plates said he had good business relations with the accused, who had promptly paid for all transactions between 2014 and 2017

A Thane businessman has been booked for allegedly cheating a supplier from Rajasthan of Rs 56 lakh, an official said on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

But the accused did not pay for the steel plates worth about Rs 56 lakh supplied in 2019-20, said the supplier from Jodhpur. The supplier also alleged that the Thane businessman threatened him with dire consequences when he demanded the money, reported PTI.

The Thane businessman has been booked for cheating and criminal intimidation, the official said. The complainant did not explain why he approached the police late, which is a subject of the ongoing investigation, he said.

Three held for duping elderly woman of Rs 2.85 cr with promise of good share market returns

Three persons were arrested by the cyber police station of Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 2.85 crore by promising attractive returns on share market investments, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

Sheshnath alias Ganesh Shatrughna Pandey (47), Satish Punamia (47) and Rahul Bachchan (37) were held from Diu-Daman, Gujarat and Mumbai, the official added, reported PTI.

"They have 130 cases registered against their names across the country, including Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar. They have at least 70 bank accounts. The three arrested accused and associates also allowed use of these accounts on commission basis to park money obtained from online cheating," he said.

"The elderly woman received a message on Whatsapp about share market investments. They sent her a link of their website's homepage on which she used get trend and market information. They duped her of Rs 2.85 crore with this modus operandi. The three have been remanded in police custody till December 17," the official informed.

(With inputs from PTI)