Thane: Case against 5 persons for betting on IPL match in Mira Road

Updated on: 28 May,2023 09:55 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

According to the police, based on a tip-off, a team raided a place near a tea stall in Mira Road area on Friday night

Representative image/iStock

A criminal case has been registered against five persons in Mira Road for allegedly indulging in online betting on a cricket match.


The betting was related to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).


According to the police, based on a tip-off, a team raided a place near a tea stall in Mira Road area on Friday night. "They found the accused indulging in betting on a match of the present IPL season," an official from Navghar police station said.


"The police seized various materials used by them in gambling, including mobile phones and laptops," he said.

there has been no arrest made so far related to the case.

"A case has been registered against the five accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Indian Telegraph Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act," the official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

