A personnel serving as havaldar in Thane Police was demoted to the rank of constable for one year for posting objectionable content about the prime minster, the Maharashtra Chief Minister

Representational pic

Listen to this article Thane cop demoted for a year over objectionable post on PM, Maharashtra CM x 00:00

A personnel serving as havaldar in Thane Police was demoted to the rank of constable for one year for posting objectionable content about the prime minster, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and others on a WhatsApp group, an official said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made the remarks on July 3, following which a departmental inquiry was set up against him, the official added.

"As per the order of the deputy commissioner of police, he was demoted as his actions were seen as a breach of service regulations and showed lack of neutrality. The lenient order of one-year demotion was taken on account of his service record, family situation, and length of service," the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.