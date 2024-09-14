Breaking News
Vaishnaw takes Mumbai local train, discusses major infra upgrades
Government renames Port Blair as Sri Vijaya Puram
Foundation of democracy still strong: Sharad Pawar on Kejriwal's bail
Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Eid-E-Milad, check details
PM Awas Yojana: 12k houses to be built for dabbawalas, cobblers, says Fadnavis
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane cop demoted for a year over objectionable post on PM Maharashtra CM

Thane cop demoted for a year over objectionable post on PM, Maharashtra CM

Updated on: 14 September,2024 04:24 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

A personnel serving as havaldar in Thane Police was demoted to the rank of constable for one year for posting objectionable content about the prime minster, the Maharashtra Chief Minister

Thane cop demoted for a year over objectionable post on PM, Maharashtra CM

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Thane cop demoted for a year over objectionable post on PM, Maharashtra CM
x
00:00

A personnel serving as havaldar in Thane Police was demoted to the rank of constable for one year for posting objectionable content about the prime minster, the Maharashtra Chief Minister and others on a WhatsApp group, an official said on Saturday.


He made the remarks on July 3, following which a departmental inquiry was set up against him, the official added.



"As per the order of the deputy commissioner of police, he was demoted as his actions were seen as a breach of service regulations and showed lack of neutrality. The lenient order of one-year demotion was taken on account of his service record, family situation, and length of service," the official added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane maharashtra Prime Minister

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK