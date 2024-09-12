Breaking News
Thane police recover ornaments worth Rs 7.37 lakh stolen from local train

The crime occurred on August 31 while the 54-year-old passenger was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalyan and the local train he was aboard was passing through Thane.

Thane Police retrieved a passenger's stolen jewellery worth Rs 7.37 lakhs from a local train and arrested two people; detectives held as many juveniles in connection with the case, according to an official. According to the news agency report, the crime occurred on August 31 while the 54-year-old passenger was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kalyan and the local train he was aboard was passing through Thane, Crime Branch Government Railway Police SPI Arshuddin Sheikh said on Wednesday.


According to the PTI report, the passenger had kept his black bag on the overhead rack which he noted went missing. He told the police that the bag contained nearly 7 kg of silver and 19.96 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 7.37 lakh. 



The passenger noticed a group of persons hurriedly exiting the train at Thakurli station, just before Kalyan, and reported it to Dombivli railway police.


A case was filed under Section 305(C) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which addresses the theft of goods or articles from any form of transportation, stated the PTI report.

A combined investigation was begun by the Special Task Force and Kalyan Crime Branch, which analysed CCTV material from stations along the rail route and used technological and informant assistance to track down the suspects.

Reportedly, on September 5, the police arrested Altmas Razzak Khan (25) and Shubham Sandeep Thasale (20), along with two minors from Thane. The stolen jewellery was recovered following interrogation. Police stated the juveniles were later handed over to their parents.

Nigerian national held with Rs 1.65 lakh drugs in Thane

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident from Thane, a 34-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for alleged drug trafficking. The Police seized mephedrone or MD valued at Rs 1.65 lakhs from his possession. 

According to another PTI report, the police laid a trap near a hospital in Mumbra after receiving tip-off from their informer and arrested the accused when he arrived there on a bike on September 8. 

The police seized 55 grams of mephedrone from his hands, he added, and the accused was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

With PTI inputs

