Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
Malaika Arora's father, Anil, dies by suicide; reason unknown
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Three held for multiple house breaking vehicle thefts in Thane and Navi Mumbai

Three held for multiple house-breaking, vehicle thefts in Thane and Navi Mumbai

Updated on: 11 September,2024 04:38 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police said that with the arrested of the trio it has detected a number of house-breaking and vehicle theft cases

Three held for multiple house-breaking, vehicle thefts in Thane and Navi Mumbai

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Three held for multiple house-breaking, vehicle thefts in Thane and Navi Mumbai
x
00:00

The Thane Police in Maharashtra have nabbed three people allegedly involved in multiple house-breaking and vehicle thefts in Thane and Navi Mumbai, an official said, reported the PTI.


The police said that with the arrested of the trio it has detected a number of house-breaking and vehicle theft cases in Maharashtra's Thane and Navi Mumbai.



During the probe into a house-breaking theft in Wagle Estate area of Thane city, the police worked on several leads and got a tip that the accused had fled to Satara.


A police team was immediately rushed to Satara and the three persons, in the age group of 19 to 25 years, were apprehended from there on Sunday, senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

During interrogation, they accused told the police of their involvement in 10 cases of house-breaking and vehicle thefts in the limits of Kasarwadavali, Kapurbawdi, Srinagar, Vashind-Shahapur and Rabale police stations, he said, as per the PTI.

They were also wanted in cases registered against them at two other police stations in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai, the police said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have registered a case of cheating against a man and his firm for allegedly duping nine home buyers to the tune of more than Rs 85 lakh at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

The case was filed against Bajrang Tukaram Patil and his company, S B Enterprises, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Koparkhairane police station on September 9, according to the PTI.

"The complaint alleges that between 2019 and January 2024, Patil deceived nine home buyers of Rs 85,23,000. The victims had paid the money to Patil for buying the houses. Despite promises and follow-up, none of the victims received the houses and did not get any response from the accused," he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

One of the victims finally lodged a complaint on Monday, following which the police launched a probe.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

maharashtra thane thane crime Crime News navi mumbai mumbai crime news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK