The Thane Police in Maharashtra have nabbed three people allegedly involved in multiple house-breaking and vehicle thefts in Thane and Navi Mumbai, an official said, reported the PTI.

The police said that with the arrested of the trio it has detected a number of house-breaking and vehicle theft cases in Maharashtra's Thane and Navi Mumbai.

During the probe into a house-breaking theft in Wagle Estate area of Thane city, the police worked on several leads and got a tip that the accused had fled to Satara.

A police team was immediately rushed to Satara and the three persons, in the age group of 19 to 25 years, were apprehended from there on Sunday, senior police inspector Vikas Ghodke said on Tuesday, according to the PTI.

During interrogation, they accused told the police of their involvement in 10 cases of house-breaking and vehicle thefts in the limits of Kasarwadavali, Kapurbawdi, Srinagar, Vashind-Shahapur and Rabale police stations, he said, as per the PTI.

They were also wanted in cases registered against them at two other police stations in Thane and neighbouring Mumbai, the police said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the police have registered a case of cheating against a man and his firm for allegedly duping nine home buyers to the tune of more than Rs 85 lakh at Koparkhairane in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra, a police official said on Tuesday, as per the PTI.

The case was filed against Bajrang Tukaram Patil and his company, S B Enterprises, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Koparkhairane police station on September 9, according to the PTI.

"The complaint alleges that between 2019 and January 2024, Patil deceived nine home buyers of Rs 85,23,000. The victims had paid the money to Patil for buying the houses. Despite promises and follow-up, none of the victims received the houses and did not get any response from the accused," he said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

One of the victims finally lodged a complaint on Monday, following which the police launched a probe.

(with PTI inputs)