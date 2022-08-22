Breaking News
Now, Munawar Faruqui’s Mumbai show cancelled, reason still a mystery
Maharashtra: Over 42,000 teaching jobs vacant for past 10 years in state
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 818 new Covid-19 cases and one death
Mumbai court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody till Sep 5
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane cops allow attempt to murder accused celebrate his birthday in police van probe ordered

Thane cops allow attempt to murder accused celebrate his birthday in police van, probe ordered

Updated on: 22 August,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Cops land in the soup after allowing attempt to murder accused to celebrate his birthday in police van, outside court

Thane cops allow attempt to murder accused celebrate his birthday in police van, probe ordered

The post about Roshan Jha cutting his birthday cake on Saturday that went viral and landed him in trouble


One hand in cuffs and seated in a police van, a 35-year-old attempt-to-murder accused celebrates his birthday with friends, right outside the Kalyan court, shows a video that went viral on social media on Sunday. Police said they have initiated a departmental inquiry against cops who produced him in court on Saturday. 


Roshan Jha leans out of the van’s window, cuts his birthday cake and receives greetings from his friends, who posted photos and videos of the celebrations online on Saturday. Police officers can be seen inside the van, allowing the alleged criminal to have a birthday bash.

Also read: Thane: Gangster who jumped parole while serving life sentence held in Mumbra


Roshan Jha celebrates his birthday with friends on Saturday

Police said “criminal” Jha faces dozens of cases, including on charges of murder and extortion. Thane police arrested him in 2019, following which he was sent to Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan.

On Saturday afternoon, he was brought to Kalyan Sessions Court for a hearing, said officers requesting anonymity. After the hearing, he was taken to the van where four friends of his celebrated his birthday and ate cake.

Roshan Jha celebrates his birthday with friends on Saturday Roshan Jha celebrates his birthday with friends on Saturday 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Prashant Mohite has ordered a departmental inquiry.

DCP assures strict action

“We also saw this viral video on Sunday afternoon, and informed the Thane city and Thane rural police to check which team produced Jha in court. We will take the strictest action against those officers. It’s negligence in their duty and we will take appropriate action,” Mohite told mid-day.

“Titwala police of Thane rural jurisdiction arrested Jha under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC in 2019,” a police officer said.

2019
Year Roshan Jha was arrested and jailed

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane kalyan mumbai mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK