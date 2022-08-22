Thane cops allow attempt to murder accused celebrate his birthday in police van, probe ordered

Cops land in the soup after allowing attempt to murder accused to celebrate his birthday in police van, outside court

The post about Roshan Jha cutting his birthday cake on Saturday that went viral and landed him in trouble

One hand in cuffs and seated in a police van, a 35-year-old attempt-to-murder accused celebrates his birthday with friends, right outside the Kalyan court, shows a video that went viral on social media on Sunday. Police said they have initiated a departmental inquiry against cops who produced him in court on Saturday.

Roshan Jha leans out of the van’s window, cuts his birthday cake and receives greetings from his friends, who posted photos and videos of the celebrations online on Saturday. Police officers can be seen inside the van, allowing the alleged criminal to have a birthday bash.

Police said “criminal” Jha faces dozens of cases, including on charges of murder and extortion. Thane police arrested him in 2019, following which he was sent to Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan.

On Saturday afternoon, he was brought to Kalyan Sessions Court for a hearing, said officers requesting anonymity. After the hearing, he was taken to the van where four friends of his celebrated his birthday and ate cake.

Roshan Jha celebrates his birthday with friends on Saturday

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Prashant Mohite has ordered a departmental inquiry.

DCP assures strict action

“We also saw this viral video on Sunday afternoon, and informed the Thane city and Thane rural police to check which team produced Jha in court. We will take the strictest action against those officers. It’s negligence in their duty and we will take appropriate action,” Mohite told mid-day.

“Titwala police of Thane rural jurisdiction arrested Jha under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC in 2019,” a police officer said.

2019

Year Roshan Jha was arrested and jailed

