Thane: Cops foil child marriage bid, rescue teenage girl

Updated on: 16 November,2022 10:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

The teenage girl was being married off to a 19-year-old youth, the police said

Representational Pic


Police in Thane city of Maharashtra foiled a child marriage attempt and rescued a 16-year-old girl, an official said on Wednesday.


The incident occurred on Tuesday, he said.



"Acting on a tip-off, the officials of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of Thane police foiled a child marriage attempt in Shantinagar slum colony at Kalwa," a release issued by the police said.


The teenage girl was being married off to a 19-year-old youth, it said.

The police said that they have warned the family members of both the sides against conducting child marriages.

maharashtra thane thane crime news mumbai crime news

