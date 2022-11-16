Thane: Cops foil child marriage bid, rescue teenage girl

The teenage girl was being married off to a 19-year-old youth, the police said

Representational Pic

Police in Thane city of Maharashtra foiled a child marriage attempt and rescued a 16-year-old girl, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off, the officials of the Child Protection Unit (CPU) of Thane police foiled a child marriage attempt in Shantinagar slum colony at Kalwa," a release issued by the police said.

Also Read: Was broken, disturbed when I learnt about it: Shraddha's friend Rajat Shukla

The teenage girl was being married off to a 19-year-old youth, it said.

The police said that they have warned the family members of both the sides against conducting child marriages.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever