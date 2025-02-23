The woman, who got married in January 2022, approached the Chitalsar-Manpada Police Station on February 3, alleging harassment at her matrimonial home

A court in Maharashtra's Thane city has rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of the husband and father-in-law of a woman in connection with a domestic violence and dowry harassment case.



In his order of February 17, a copy of which was made available on Sunday, Additional Sessions Judge GG Bhansali, however, granted anticipatory bail to four relatives of the accused, noting there was no substantial evidence against them.



The woman, who got married in January 2022, approached the Chitalsar-Manpada Police Station in Thane on February 3, alleging harassment at her matrimonial home.



The woman said her in-laws troubled her over dowry demands, which included gold, a car and cash for an office, and even threatened her with a firearm. She alleged that she was given an Ayurvedic medicine to terminate her pregnancy. She also accused her husband of having an extramarital affair.



During the hearing, advocates Zia Shaikh, Rajan Salunke, and Jayesh Tikhe, representing the complainant, sought custodial interrogation of the accused. Counsels for the applicants, advocates Abdullah Katlariwala and Nikhil Ghate, contended that the case was fabricated.



After hearing both sides, the judge rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas of the woman's husband and father-in-law, and granted bail to their four other family members, saying there was no substantial evidence suggesting their active involvement in the alleged cruelty.

