Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Friday asked the civic officials to demolish illegal structures without delay, reported the PTI.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the demolition drives and the process to be followed, Thane civic chief Saurabh Rao said that lack of police support or opposition from political outfits must not stop the demolition process, adding that assistant municipal commissioners will be responsible for the work.

"It was revealed in the meeting that there are 769 unauthorised constructions in Thane Municipal Corporation limits. Of these, 663 are recorded in the beat diaries of ward inspectors. Saurabh Rao said that all such constructions must be demolished," an official said, according to the PTI.

The Assistant Commissioners of the Thane Municipal Corporation have been asked to inspect such sites personally and be present during the demolition process, the official said, according to the PTI.

Several senior TMC officials including Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Assistant Director of Urban Planning Sangram Kanade, Legal Officer Makarand Kale, among others were present during the meeting chaired by the civic chief, he added.

Civic authorities to demolish 51 unauthorised buildings in Kalyan-Dombivili limits

Meanwhile, a civic body in Maharashtra's Thane district will demolish 51 buildings constructed using forged and fake documents, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

The civic body's action has come following a court's directive to clear the illegal structures built using fabricated documents in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) limits, the official said, according to the PTI.

A senior KDMC official had earlier said that an inquiry was initiated after complaints were received regarding alleged irregularities by developers.

The official had further said that a verification drive had revealed that 65 residential and commercial structures were constructed in Kalyan-Dombivli allegedly based on fake and forged documents.

He had said that at least 57 unauthorised structures fell in the KDMC's jurisdiction, and the civic body has already demolished as many as six structures so far. Further action by the civic body was underway.

The move will affect nearly 9,000 residents, it was stated, the news agency had reported.

(with PTI inputs)