The meeting was held on Thursday. Pic/X

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Saurabh Rao has asked officials to implement 100-day 'ease of living' action plan, reported the PTI.

The decision was taken to improve quality of life of citizens and to better the delivery of services.

It must include streamlining office work, enhancing online services and conducting comprehensive cleanliness drives at all premises of the Thane Municipal Corporation, a release quoted Saurabh Rao as saying, according to the PTI.

The meeting was held in Majiwada on Wednesday and saw the participation of additional commissioners, engineering department personnel etc.

"The 100-day Ease of Living action plan aims to give efficient and transparent governance. There must be meticulous planning at every level," Rao said.

The release said TMC has recovered Rs 576 crore in property tax for the financial year 2024-25 against a total of Rs 857 crore, while the figure is Rs 80 out of Rs 225 crore for water bill arrears.

"Rao underscored the urgency of meeting revenue collection targets. Property tax and water bill collections form the foundation of the corporation's financial planning," the release said, as per the PTI.

TMC directs health department to remain vigilant, issues list of do's and dont's for citizens

Meanwhile, the TMC on Tuesday directed the health department in the district to remain vigilant and urged citizens not to panic amid the HMPV outbreak, an official statement said.

It said that there have been reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, and some cases have also been detected in India. However, the Thane Municipal Corporation has urged citizens not to panic.

HMPV is a common respiratory virus that primarily affects the upper respiratory tract, causing symptoms similar to a cold, such as a runny nose and cough. It is typically a seasonal illness, occurring mostly during the winter and early summer months, just like the flu, the statement said.

Thane Municipal Commissioner, Saurabh Rao, has directed the Health Department to remain vigilant. The state’s public health department has analysed the data on respiratory infections, and there has been no significant increase in the number of cases in December 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite this, the public has been advised to follow guidelines to prevent the spread of respiratory infections, it said.

