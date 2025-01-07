TMC said that to ensure active citizen participation, individuals are requested to submit their applications by January 20, at the Municipal Corporation Building, Nagari Suvidha Kendra

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that the 'Lokshahi Day' (Democracy Day) will be held on February 3, 2025.

In a statement on Tuesday, the TMC said that to ensure active citizen participation, individuals are requested to submit their applications by January 20, at the Municipal Corporation Building, Nagari Suvidha Kendra. Submissions should be made in two copies, accompanied by Form-1 (B), which is available at the Urban Suvidha Kendra.

According to the circular issued by the General Administration Department of the Maharashtra government on September 26, 2012, from December 2012, all representations for Lokshahi Din must be submitted 15 days in advance. This new process ensures that representations are reviewed and addressed promptly, said the civic body.

During the Lokshahi Day event at the Municipal Headquarters, complaints submitted during the previous Lokshahi Day will be reviewed, as well as those complaints that have not been addressed for one month will be attended. When submitting their complaints at the Municipal Headquarters, citizens are required to mention the token number received during the previous circle Lokshahi Day.

The TMC further said that each application should contain only one complaint. Applications with multiple complaints will not be considered. "Additionally, complaints related to establishment matters, ongoing court cases, issues pending with the Lokayukta, Right to Information cases, or those submitted on political party letterheads or organisational platforms will not be accepted. Complaints that have already received a final response or are non-personal in nature will also be rejected," the civic body said.

The civic body urged citizens to adhere to these guidelines to ensure their concerns are appropriately addressed during Lokshahi Din.

Thane civic body issues notices to builders, imposes fines for debris irregularities

The Thane Municipal Corporation has issued show cause notices to 39 builders for allegedly failing to comply with air pollution control norms, an official said.

These builders will be asked to stop work at their sites if they fail to give satisfactory answers to the show cause notices, the official added.

"The TMC had directed 297 builders to follow dust pollution control guidelines. Of these 31 complied fully, while a cumulative fine of Rs 4 lakh was imposed on 151 builders for minor lapses. We have issued show cause notices to 39 builders asking them why work should not be stopped at their sites for violations," he said.

The official said the implementation of various measures put in place by the TMC's environment department to control air pollution was reviewed in a meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

The meeting was attended by personnel from the TMC's engineering department as well as representatives of metro rail, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and police, the official added.