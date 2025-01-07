Breaking News
Mumbai: Man injured in firing near P D'Mello Road, assailant flees away with valuables
Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor
Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target
No screening for HMPV at Indian airports yet
Mumbai: Two minors detained for attacking schoolmates with knife after fight
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Thane Municipal Corporation to address citizens grievances on Lokshahi Day on February 3

Thane Municipal Corporation to address citizens' grievances on 'Lokshahi Day' on February 3

Updated on: 07 January,2025 01:36 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

TMC said that to ensure active citizen participation, individuals are requested to submit their applications by January 20, at the Municipal Corporation Building, Nagari Suvidha Kendra

Thane Municipal Corporation to address citizens' grievances on 'Lokshahi Day' on February 3

File Photo

Listen to this article
Thane Municipal Corporation to address citizens' grievances on 'Lokshahi Day' on February 3
x
00:00

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has announced that the 'Lokshahi Day' (Democracy Day) will be held on February 3, 2025.


In a statement on Tuesday, the TMC said that to ensure active citizen participation, individuals are requested to submit their applications by January 20, at the Municipal Corporation Building, Nagari Suvidha Kendra. Submissions should be made in two copies, accompanied by Form-1 (B), which is available at the Urban Suvidha Kendra.


According to the circular issued by the General Administration Department of the Maharashtra government on September 26, 2012, from December 2012, all representations for Lokshahi Din must be submitted 15 days in advance. This new process ensures that representations are reviewed and addressed promptly, said the civic body.


During the Lokshahi Day event at the Municipal Headquarters, complaints submitted during the previous Lokshahi Day will be reviewed, as well as those complaints that have not been addressed for one month will be attended. When submitting their complaints at the Municipal Headquarters, citizens are required to mention the token number received during the previous circle Lokshahi Day.

The TMC further said that each application should contain only one complaint. Applications with multiple complaints will not be considered. "Additionally, complaints related to establishment matters, ongoing court cases, issues pending with the Lokayukta, Right to Information cases, or those submitted on political party letterheads or organisational platforms will not be accepted. Complaints that have already received a final response or are non-personal in nature will also be rejected," the civic body said.

The civic body urged citizens to adhere to these guidelines to ensure their concerns are appropriately addressed during Lokshahi Din.

Thane civic body issues notices to builders, imposes fines for debris irregularities

The Thane Municipal Corporation has issued show cause notices to 39 builders for allegedly failing to comply with air pollution control norms, an official said.

These builders will be asked to stop work at their sites if they fail to give satisfactory answers to the show cause notices, the official added.

"The TMC had directed 297 builders to follow dust pollution control guidelines. Of these 31 complied fully, while a cumulative fine of Rs 4 lakh was imposed on 151 builders for minor lapses. We have issued show cause notices to 39 builders asking them why work should not be stopped at their sites for violations," he said.

The official said the implementation of various measures put in place by the TMC's environment department to control air pollution was reviewed in a meeting chaired by additional municipal commissioner Sandeep Malvi.

The meeting was attended by personnel from the TMC's engineering department as well as representatives of metro rail, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and police, the official added.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Thane Municipal Corporation thane maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK