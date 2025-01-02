Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole emphasised that the drive aligns with High Court directives against urban defacement. The municipal administration has also identified specific areas where billboards can be legally installed upon payment of prescribed fees

Thane Municipal Corporation. File Pic

Listen to this article Thane civic body removes around 4,000 unauthorised boards in December x 00:00

In a decisive move to combat urban visual pollution, the Thane Municipal Corporation has removed 3,891 unauthorised boards, posters, and banners across its municipal limits during December 2024, the civic body said in an official statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao highlighted the comprehensive nature of the drive, which resulted in 76 registered cases across various city divisions. The encroachment department and ward committees collaborated to systematically remove unauthorised hoardings from all municipal zones, the civic body said.

Divisional Breakdown

The removal operation was particularly intensive in several key areas:

Naupada-Kopri: 762 boards removed (11 cases)

Wagle Estate: 373 boards removed (2 cases)

Lokmanya / Savarkar Nagar: 342 boards removed (10 cases)

Vartaknagar: 453 boards removed (6 cases)

Majiwada-Manpada: 353 boards removed (7 cases)

Uthalsar: 338boards removed (3 cases)

Mumbra: 456 boards removed (15 cases)

Kalwa: 409 boards removed (18 cases)

Diva: 405 boards removed (4 cases)

Deputy Commissioner Shankar Patole emphasised that the drive aligns with High Court directives against urban defacement. The municipal administration has also identified specific areas where billboards can be legally installed upon payment of prescribed fees.

Commissioner Rao has directed continuous enforcement, instructing authorities to take effective action against unauthorised advertising materials and consistently file cases against violators.

The municipal administration appealed to citizens and businesses to cooperate with regulations and use designated advertising spaces to maintain Thane's aesthetic and orderly appearance.

Thane: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner inspects key water supply facilities

Mumbai’s water supply system, a critical infrastructure that ensures the city’s daily needs, received a detailed inspection today from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator, Bhushan Gagrani. His visit took him to two key water management centers: the Pise Water Pumping Station and the Panjarapur Water Treatment Plant, both located in the Thane district, near Bhiwandi.

During his visit, Gagrani reviewed the daily operations of these facilities, engaging in discussions with the officials, workers, and staff present. He also conducted an on-site inspection of essential infrastructure, including the electrical sub-stations, dams, purification plants, and water quality monitoring systems, ensuring that everything is functioning smoothly and efficiently.

Gagrani praised the hard work and dedication of the officers, workers, and employees involved in providing uninterrupted, clean water supply to Mumbai, acknowledging their vital role in sustaining the city’s water needs.

The inspection was accompanied by Water Engineer Shri Purushottam Malwade and other concerned officials, who were present to provide updates on the operations and progress of the various projects in place.