A comprehensive technical setup was established at the TMC headquarters to facilitate the entire procedure of reviewing the applications

The applications were examined in three shifts. Pic/TMC

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra has successfully completed the review of 95,000 applications for the state government’s 'Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana', an official statement said on Tuesday.

"A comprehensive technical setup was established at the TMC headquarters to facilitate the entire procedure of reviewing the applications," it said.

The statement stated that under the guidance of Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, municipal officials and staff worked tirelessly to process the applications.

The applications were examined in three shifts each day during the review period, with a modern computer network put in place to support the online verification process.

To support the implementation of the scheme, the TMC has set up 137 help centers across various wards. A dedicated war room has also been established at the Vagle Estate Ward Office. Both online and physical applications received were reviewed to determine eligibility. The review covered applications from Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Mira-Bhayander areas.

Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioner (Headquarters) G.G. Godepure, Deputy Commissioner (Social Development) Anagha Kadam, Social Development Officer Dashrath Waghmare, and Personnel Officer Dayanand Gundap coordinated the application review process.

In a meeting with departmental heads, Commissioner Saurabh Rao praised the efforts of Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Deputy Commissioners G.G. Godepure and Anagha Kadam, and all involved officials and staff. He emphasised the importance of maintaining the same enthusiasm and efficiency in the next phase of the scheme to ensure that the benefits reach as many eligible women as possible.

Meanwhile, last month, a district level committee formed for better services of the newly launched 'Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' on Tuesday met at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarter in Mumbai.

According to the BMC, the meeting was chaired by state minister and Mumbai City District Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar and was attended by Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani, Mumbai City Collector, etc.

Several aspects of the scheme were discussed in the meeting, sources said.

The scheme' launched by the Mahayuti government for women in Maharashtra has received a tremendous response across the state.

Since the start of the registration process just 25 days ago, over 1.8 crore applications have been submitted, Shiv Sena leader and former MP Sanjay Nirupam said on Tuesday.

According to him, the number of applications is expected to soon reach 2 crore. Nirupam shared this information during a press conference on Tuesday, an official statement stated.