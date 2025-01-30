Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed all relevant authorities, including the municipal corporation, metro authority, and traffic police, to complete pre-monsoon works by April 30. The meeting reviewed pothole repairs, metro construction debris clearance, road resurfacing, and pending infrastructure projects

File Pic

Listen to this article All authorities must complete pre-monsoon works by April 30: Commissioner Saurabh Rao x 00:00

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed all concerned authorities to complete pre-monsoon works by April 30 to ensure timely execution and inter-agency coordination. A meeting was convened today (January 30) at the commissioner’s office to review the progress of these works. Commissioner Rao emphasised that all roadworks must be completed on time to prevent traffic congestion caused by potholes during the monsoon. Additionally, authorities must inspect locations prone to potholes and ensure repairs are completed before the deadline. He also instructed officials to have a contingency plan in place to promptly address any potholes that may appear during the monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner (Zone 2) Prashant Rode, officials from the Traffic Department, Metro Authority, MMRDA, and various other departments.

During the review meeting, reference was made to the directives issued by Deputy Chief Minister and Thane District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde during a previous meeting of the Planning Committee regarding pre-monsoon preparations. Following these instructions, Commissioner Rao stressed that all authorities must expedite their respective projects to prevent any inconvenience to citizens during the rainy season.

Road and flyover Repairs: Every year, potholes appear on various roads and flyovers across the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) area. Executive engineers from ward committees must ensure that these locations are either concretised or repaired using advanced, high-quality techniques.

Metro Project Coordination: Ongoing metro construction across the city must be expedited to ensure early completion. Any debris left behind from these works must be cleared immediately to level road surfaces for smooth traffic movement.

Inspection and Debris Clearance: A thorough review of monsoon-related works must be conducted. Locations where metro stations are under construction, but certain works have been completed, should have barricades removed. Specific areas—including Majiwada, Kasarvadavali, Gaimukh, Dongripada, Anandnagar, Owla Junction, Waghbil, Kanchanpushpa Society, HyperCity Mall, and Kasarvadavali Flyover—where debris remains under metro girders must be cleared immediately. Additionally, all pillars along the metro corridor must be inspected, and any potholes near them must be properly repaired.

Resurfacing of Service Roads: The service road from the Philosophy University to Manpada Junction must be resurfaced with asphalt to ensure smooth vehicular movement.

Water Pipeline Works: Ongoing work to install a water pipeline by the Water Supply Department in front of Dosti Imperia must be completed at the earliest, with proper planning to avoid disruptions.

Pending Infrastructure Projects: Authorities must prepare a report on civic infrastructure projects delayed due to a lack of funds. Commissioner Rao suggested that a request be made to Transport Minister and local MLA Pratap Sarnaik for necessary funding to complete these pending projects.

In conclusion, Commissioner Rao reviewed the progress of all ongoing works by different authorities and reiterated the importance of coordination to ensure the timely completion of pre-monsoon preparations. He urged all agencies to work in unison to prevent any monsoon-related inconveniences for residents of Thane.