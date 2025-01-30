Bus routes in Mumbai Central are temporarily rerouted due to ongoing sewage pipeline work between Nana Chowk and Godrej Chowk, with affected stops and revised routes for passengers.

Due to ongoing work on the sewage pipeline between Nana Chowk and Godrej Chowk on A.K. Maidan Road in the Mumbai Central division, bus routes number 104, 121, 122, and 135 have been temporarily rerouted. The buses will now travel down Ramabai Marg – Dalvi Hospital – take a right turn onto Babunath Marg and proceed towards Kemps Corner.

As a result of these changes, the bus stops at Nana Chowk and A.K. Maidan will be temporarily cancelled. The rerouting began at 11:40 AM today.

Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly and utilise the alternate bus stops along the new route. The rerouting is expected to continue until the completion of the pipeline work.

Erangal Fair 2025: BEST announces extra bus services on January 12

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on Thursday announced extra bus services in parts of north Mumbai in view of the Erangal Fair 2025.

In an official statement, BEST said, in view of the large number of passengers expected to attend the 'Erangal Fair' on January 12, 2025, has announced additional bus services to ensure smooth travel.

The BEST said that to manage the crowd during the fair several additional services will be running to and from Malad, Marve, Madh, Malvani and Borivli.

Extra buses will run from the following routes:

Malad West (Station) to Erangal

Bus Route No. 271: 8 buses in the morning and 20 buses in the evening.

Marve Beach to Madh Jetty

Bus Route No. 271: 6 buses in the morning and 6 buses in the evening.

Erangal to Marve Beach

Bus Route No. 271: 3 buses in the morning.

Borivli West (Station) to Madh Jetty

Bus Route No. A-269: 6 buses in the morning and 8 buses in the evening.

The BEST said that in total, 20 buses will operate in the morning and 37 buses in the evening, starting from 6 am. Depending on the passenger demand, more buses will be added if necessary.

The statement further said that to assist passengers, traffic officers, bus inspectors, and security personnel will be stationed at key locations, including Malad West Station, Marve Beach, Madh Jetty, Erangal, Bhati Village, and Malvani Depot.

"BEST has urged all passengers to make the most of these additional bus services to avoid any inconvenience," the BEST said.

The nine-day novena at the historic St. Bonaventure Church in Erangal Beach, Madh, began on January 3.

Built nearly five centuries ago during the Portuguese era, the church is a significant pilgrimage site. The novena prayers are part of the spiritual preparations leading up to the feast of St. Bonaventure, which will be celebrated on January 12.

The church, constructed with stone and lime mortar, features a marble plaque that outlines its rich history. Visitors from Mumbai can reach the church by taking a ferry from Versova to Madh.

The annual Erangal Feast is held on the second Sunday of January.