Thane court sentences man to 3 years RI for sexually harassing minor girl

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a girl, reported news agency PTI.

Special judge DS Deshmukh on Friday convicted the accused of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported PTI.

He has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on him.

Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim and the accused were residents of the same locality, and on the evening of January 14, 2014, the accused took the victim, who was 16 at the time, to his house, where he touched her inappropriately, reported PTI.

The judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges against the accused, who needs to be convicted and sentenced.

Three booked for sexually harassing woman in Thane district

A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an FIR under the provisions of section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, including a woman, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the trio, who had a dispute with the woman, visited her house in Dombivili town on Wednesday morning. One of them allegedly held her from behind, while the other accused touched her inappropriately and verbally abused her, reported PTI.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a probe is underway, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)