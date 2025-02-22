Breaking News
Mumbai: How cops nabbed music composer Pritam robber in 8 days before he burned all the cash
Mumbai: A leaky pipeline puzzle in Kurla
Navi Mumbai: Std X boy killed in hit-and-run at Turbhe Naka
New India Co-operative Bank scam: Former bank CEO arrested
Policy to renew lease of South Mumbai maidans coming soon
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane court sentences man to 3 years RI for sexually harassing minor girl

Thane court sentences man to 3 years RI for sexually harassing minor girl

Updated on: 22 February,2025 02:59 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Special judge DS Deshmukh on Friday convicted the accused of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Thane court sentences man to 3 years RI for sexually harassing minor girl

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane court sentences man to 3 years RI for sexually harassing minor girl
x
00:00

A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually harassing a girl, reported news agency PTI.


Special judge DS Deshmukh on Friday convicted the accused of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, reported PTI.


He has been sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment, and a fine of Rs 20,000 has been imposed on him.


Special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim and the accused were residents of the same locality, and on the evening of January 14, 2014, the accused took the victim, who was 16 at the time, to his house, where he touched her inappropriately, reported PTI.

The judge noted that the prosecution has successfully proved all the charges against the accused, who needs to be convicted and sentenced.

Three booked for sexually harassing woman in Thane district

A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police have registered an FIR under the provisions of section 74 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), section 75 (sexual harassment) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, including a woman, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the trio, who had a dispute with the woman, visited her house in Dombivili town on Wednesday morning. One of them allegedly held her from behind, while the other accused touched her inappropriately and verbally abused her, reported PTI.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a probe is underway, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime maharashtra mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK