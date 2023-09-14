A 24-year-old man who has been facing more than 30 criminal cases like chain-snatching and bike thefts has been arrested in Kalyan

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Thane Crime: 24-year-old man facing 30 criminal cases arrested in Kalyan x 00:00

A 24-year-old man who has been facing more than 30 criminal cases like chain-snatching and bike thefts has been arrested in Kalyan.

The accused is identified Ape Dara Jaffri, alias Apridi.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Jaffri was on the run after members of his "Irani" community attacked a police team that had gone to arrest him in February," said Sachin Gunjal, deputy commissioner of police, zone III-Kalyan. According to the police, two cops had suffered injuries in the attack.

"Acting on a tip-off, the police took Jaffri into custody from Kalyan on Tuesday night," the police official said.

"Jaffri, a resident of Indira Nagar, is named in more than 30 cases of chain-snatching and bike thefts in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and is wanted in 10 of them," the police said.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has lodged a case against an official of the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) for allegedly demanding bribe from a surgeon in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

"The surgeon had the requisite permission to visit various factories and units in the district and carry out health check up of its employees and issue medical certificates," Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palghar ACB, Dayanand Gawde said.

"The accused allegedly wanted the surgeon to pay him Rs 50 per person examined medically between November 2022 and June 2023, which comes to Rs 31,500 (for a total of 630 persons checked during the period), and also if he wanted to continue with his work further," the official said.

The surgeon lodged a complaint with the Palghar ACB which carried out a preliminary probe. Based on the ACB's complaint, the Palghar police on Wednesday registered offences against the DISH official under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

"A probe was on into the case," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)