"The police sub-inspector demanded the money on March 27, to facilitate the man's pre-arrest bail in the criminal case," the ACB officer said

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Thane Crime: Case against 36-year-old policeman for seeking Rs 1 lakh bribe x 00:00

On Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) filed a case against a 36-year-old police sub-inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of rupees one lakh in Thane. The policeman was demanding a bribe from a man, who was an accused in a criminal case, stated an ACB official.

"The police sub-inspector demanded the money on March 27, to facilitate the man's pre-arrest bail in the criminal case," the ACB officer said.

Also read: Maharashtra: 22-year-old missing woman's body found hanging from tree in Palghar

The man registered a complaint with the Thane unit of the ACB.

"The ACB further conducted a probe against the policeman and found that the policeman had sought the bribe," the official said.

"Offences have been registered against the SI under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act," the ACB officer said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.