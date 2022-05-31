Thane Crime: Man strangles girlfriend to death, kills self in Dombivli

The accused allegedly strangled his girlfriend with a nylon rope and used the same to kill himself. The bodies were found in the apartment

Reprsentative image

A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death before killing himself in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday (May 29) when Anil Salunke, a resident of Chandwad in Nashik, had gone to meet the victim Lalita Kale (28) at her apartment, an official said.

Salunke allegedly strangled Kale with a nylon rope and used the same to kill himself. The bodies were found in the apartment on Monday, he said. Salunke was allegedly upset that the victim was marrying another man and had come to the town on Saturday night to meet her for the last time, the official said.

Show full article