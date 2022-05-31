Breaking News
Uttar Pradesh: Seven members of family die in collision between ambulance, canter vehicle in Bareilly
53-year-old Raj Bhavan employee dies by suicide at Bandstand
Bombay Parsi Panchayat trustee elections sees four newbies on board
Former Mumbai NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai
Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army
Hardik Patel to join BJP on June 2: Party spokesperson
Terrorists gun down Kashmiri Pandit teacher in Kulgam
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Crime: Man strangles girlfriend to death, kills self in Dombivli

Thane Crime: Man strangles girlfriend to death, kills self in Dombivli

Updated on: 31 May,2022 03:24 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The accused allegedly strangled his girlfriend with a nylon rope and used the same to kill himself. The bodies were found in the apartment

Thane Crime: Man strangles girlfriend to death, kills self in Dombivli

Reprsentative image


A 33-year-old man allegedly strangled his girlfriend to death before killing himself in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday (May 29) when Anil Salunke, a resident of Chandwad in Nashik, had gone to meet the victim Lalita Kale (28) at her apartment, an official said.




Salunke allegedly strangled Kale with a nylon rope and used the same to kill himself. The bodies were found in the apartment on Monday, he said. Salunke was allegedly upset that the victim was marrying another man and had come to the town on Saturday night to meet her for the last time, the official said.


Show full article

thane dombivli mumbai mumbai crime news suicide murder case

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK