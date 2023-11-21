Thane crime news: Decomposed body of missing man found; police suspect murder

Thane crime news: Police in Thane on Tuesday said that a decomposed body of an 18-year-old man, who went missing from Mumbra in Maharashtra last week, has been found

Thane crime news: Police in Thane on Tuesday said that a decomposed body of an 18-year-old man, who went missing from Mumbra in Maharashtra last week, has been found.

News wire PTI reported quoting police that some passers-by spotted the body in the bushes in Jubilee Park area of Mumbra on Monday and alerted local police.

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a hospital for postmortem, an official from Mumbra police station said, adding they suspect it to be a case of murder.

A stone and a pair of scissors were also found near the body, he said.

The victim, identified as Avesh Sheikh, was a resident of Amrut Nagar locality in Mumbra and used to visit his uncle who lived in the Jubilee Park area, the official said.

Sheikh went missing on November 14.

The police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. A probe was on into the motive behind the killing of the victim, he said.

The police were checking CCTV footage of the Jubilee Park area as part of their probe into the case, he added.

Clash between 2 groups leads to stone pelting in Akola; 14 booked for rioting

Meanwhile, a dispute between two groups over some issue triggered a clash and led to stone pelting in Maharashtra's Akola city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Bhimnagar and neighbouring Kadri Pura Chowk under Akot Fail police station limits following which security has been stepped up in the area, they said.

Fourteen people from the two sides have been booked for rioting, the police said.

A drunk person abused some people in Bhimnagar, leading to tension in the area, an official from Akot Fail police station said.

The two groups then threw stones on some houses in the area, he said.

After receiving information, personnel from the Akot Fail police station reached the spot and brought the situation under control, the official said.

A case on charges of rioting and other provisions has been registered against 14 people - seven each from the two sides, he said.

A large police force has been deployed in the area. The situation is currently under control, he said.

The police have appealed to people not to believe in rumours. (With inputs from PTI)