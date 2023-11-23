Thane crime: Three booked for abducting, extorting Rs 48,000 from man

Thane crime: The Thane police have registered a case against three unidentified persons for allegedly abducting a man and extorting Rs 48,000 from him, the police said

The Thane Police in Maharashtra on Thursday said that it has booked three people for allegedly abducting and then extorting Rs 48,000 from man, the PTI reported.

According to the news agency's report on Thane crime, the police have registered a case against three unidentified persons for allegedly abducting a 27-year-old man who worked in a fabrication unit in Maharashtra's Thane city and extorting Rs 48,000 from him, an official said on Thursday.

The man was standing near a hotel in Wagle Estate area in Thane on November 20 evening when the trio approached him.

They accused the man of eve-teasing and then forcibly took him away in an auto-rickshaw, the official from Wagle Estate police station said quoting the complaint.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Morbi local crime branch and Wankaner police (Morbi) have arrested two Goregaon-based accused—externed by the Mumbai police—for allegedly extorting money and conspiring to kidnap a doctor at Morbi in Gujarat. The police said the accused would approach doctors for treatment for a few months and then extort money accusing the doctor of negligence and claiming side effects were caused due to the medicines.

The Morbi local crime branch and Wankaner police arrested eight members of the gang who are residents of Santosh Nagar at Film City Gate No. 1 in Goregaon East, Mumbai. The main accused, who is also a resident of Goregaon, has also been apprehended. The trio is accused of extorting money from a doctor and conspiring to kidnap another one in Morbi, Gujarat.

According to the police, the prime suspect in the case , who used to work at a manufacturing company in Goregaon, formed a gang of eight members to carry out extortion schemes targeting doctors in Gujarat. Two of the suspects had numerous criminal cases against them in Mumbai for offences such as threatening, extortion, assault and attempted murder.

The gang’s modus operandi involved visiting doctors for medical treatment over a few months, after which they would accuse the doctors of negligence and causing side effects by medicines. They would then threaten to report the doctors to the police if they didn’t pay them money.

