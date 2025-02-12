Breaking News
Thane: Deceased woman receives justice; rapist sentenced

Updated on: 13 February,2025 07:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Security guard had assaulted mentally challenged 64-year-old in 2021; Additional public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that the victim’s cognitive ability had remained underdeveloped

Thane: Deceased woman receives justice; rapist sentenced

Representational image. Pic/iStock

A court in Thane district on Wednesday sentenced a security guard to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 64-year-old mentally challenged woman, who is now dead, in 2021. 


Additional sessions judge D S Deshmukh also imposed a fine of R65,000 on the accused, Mohammad Guddu alias Dilkash Mohammad Habibulla Shaikh. 


Additional public prosecutor Sandhya H Mhatre told the court that the victim’s cognitive ability had remained underdeveloped. She lived with her brother in Naupada.


On November 4, 2021 afternoon, the accused, under the pretext of asking for drinking water, entered the victim’s house when she was alone. He then pushed her on the floor, gagged her and raped her before fleeing from the spot.

When the victim’s brother returned home later, he found his sister lying on the floor. She was unable to explain anything. He then took her to a doctor, who confirmed that she had been raped. However, even before the commencement of the trial, the victim died. During the trial, the prosecution examined nine witnesses. The judge ordered that the fine imposed on the convict be paid to the deceased victim’s brother.

