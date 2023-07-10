Thane: Doctor rapes 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at clinic in Badlapur

A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at his clinic in Badlapur on Sunday afternoon

A doctor was arrested for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at his clinic in Badlapur on Sunday afternoon.

"The 23-year-old victim had stepped out of her house to buy some essentials at a shop near the doctor's clinic, when he allegedly lured her into the premises and raped her," assistant commissioner of police (Ambernath zone) Suresh Varade said.

"When the woman did not return home, her family members went looking for her in the area and found her footwear outside the doctor's clinic," he said.

"The family members of the victim entered the clinic and caught the doctor in the act and alerted the police," the official said.

A case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered by the police.

