Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Godown owners booked for storing hazardous chemicals without permit in Bhiwandi

Thane: Godown owners booked for storing hazardous chemicals without permit in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 09 June,2023 02:51 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The police raided a godown in Purna area of Bhiwandi on Thursday and found hazardous chemicals stored in the premises

Thane: Godown owners booked for storing hazardous chemicals without permit in Bhiwandi

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Godown owners booked for storing hazardous chemicals without permit in Bhiwandi
x
00:00

On Friday, an offence was registered against godown owners for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals without permits in Bhiwandi.


The police raided a godown in Purna area of Bhiwandi on Thursday and found hazardous chemicals stored in the premises.


"The hazardous chemicals worth more than Rs 12 crore was stored without a permit by the godown owners," a police official said.


According to the police officials, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Environment Act, Manufacture Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Act and Petrochemical Act has been registered against the godown owners.

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
mumbai mumbai news thane maharashtra thane crime bhiwandi Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK