Thane: Godown owners booked for storing hazardous chemicals without permit in Bhiwandi

The police raided a godown in Purna area of Bhiwandi on Thursday and found hazardous chemicals stored in the premises

Representative image/iStock

On Friday, an offence was registered against godown owners for allegedly storing hazardous chemicals without permits in Bhiwandi.

"The hazardous chemicals worth more than Rs 12 crore was stored without a permit by the godown owners," a police official said.

According to the police officials, a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Environment Act, Manufacture Storage and Import of Hazardous Chemicals Act and Petrochemical Act has been registered against the godown owners.

(with inputs from PTI)