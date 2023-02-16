Thane: Homeless 17-year-old files rape complaint, accused absconding

The complainant, who is 17 years old, and the accused are homeless and live below a railway bridge in Sanpada

A case of rape has been registered by the Vashi railway police against a 21-year-old man and search has been launched for him, an official said on Thursday.

The complainant, who is 17 years old, and the accused are homeless and live below a railway bridge in Sanpada, he said.

The girl alleged that he raped her on several occasions after promising to marry her last December.

Police have formed teams to hunt down the accused who is absconding, the official added.

