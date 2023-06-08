Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Kalyan doctor booked for sexual harassment

Thane: Kalyan doctor booked for sexual harassment

Updated on: 08 June,2023 04:48 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A doctor in Kalyan has been booked for sexual harassment on the 34-year-old complaint of a hospital staffer

Thane: Kalyan doctor booked for sexual harassment

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: Kalyan doctor booked for sexual harassment
x
00:00

A doctor in Kalyan has been booked for sexual harassment on the 34-year-old complaint of a hospital staffer.


As per the complainant, she had gone to the cabin of the doctor seeking an increment during which he allegedly asked in a suggestive manner what she could do in return.


"No arrest has been made in the case so far," a police officer said.


"Further probe into the allegation is underway," the Khadakpada police station official said.

(with inputs from PTI)

thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news kalyan Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK