A doctor in Kalyan has been booked for sexual harassment on the 34-year-old complaint of a hospital staffer

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Thane: Kalyan doctor booked for sexual harassment x 00:00

A doctor in Kalyan has been booked for sexual harassment on the 34-year-old complaint of a hospital staffer.

As per the complainant, she had gone to the cabin of the doctor seeking an increment during which he allegedly asked in a suggestive manner what she could do in return.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No arrest has been made in the case so far," a police officer said.

"Further probe into the allegation is underway," the Khadakpada police station official said.

(with inputs from PTI)