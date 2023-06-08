Thane: Kalyan doctor booked for sexual harassment

A doctor in Kalyan has been booked for sexual harassment on the 34-year-old complaint of a hospital staffer
A doctor in Kalyan has been booked for sexual harassment on the 34-year-old complaint of a hospital staffer.
As per the complainant, she had gone to the cabin of the doctor seeking an increment during which he allegedly asked in a suggestive manner what she could do in return.
"No arrest has been made in the case so far," a police officer said.
"Further probe into the allegation is underway," the Khadakpada police station official said.
