Mumbai: TISS student accuses professor of sexual harassment

A postgraduate student from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has accused a senior professor and dean of a department of sexual harassment. The student has also alleged that the institute didn’t allow her to attend her convocation ceremony held on May 12.

The incident allegedly took place in September 2022, and the survivor has since been running from pillar to post—she approached the Women and Gender Development Cell (WGDC) of TSS, before reaching out to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, and Bombay high court—to look into the matter.

In a detailed statement, shared with mid-day, the student said that she had met the professor on September 15, 2015, requesting that he change her internship location from Ahmedabad to her hometown Delhi, due to certain health issues. “He first mocked my request and then straight away insulted me with the statement ‘you are enforcing yourself upon me’. [When he made this remark] His visual gesture was obscene and sexual in nature... and his body language was terrifyingly animated,” she said in the statement, adding, “He then suddenly moved towards me and attempted to grope me. I luckily ran straight out of his office.”

She claimed that while she spoke to the professors, they advised her to not speak out against the professor. “I complained about the incident in the WGDC... they did a thorough investigation and the final report confirmed his actions. She also reached out to the state commission, but was rusticated from the institute for defaming the said professor. The accused later knocked the doors of the Bombay high court, which ordered the institute’s director to re-evaluate the matter. “The court gave an interim order on December 21, 2022, in my favour to complete my course.” While she completed her course, she said the professor tried to harass her family and get false FIRs registered.

“Meanwhile, they (the institute) sent me an email on May 10 [stating] that I am not eligible to attend my convocation scheduled on May 12. I made efforts to get direction from the Vacation Bench [of the HC], but unfortunately, the bench was on leave,” she alleged. When contacted, TISS, in a statement, said: “She was rusticated for a different case and had moved the Bombay HC against that order. The matter is subjudice. We are waiting for directions from the honorable court.”