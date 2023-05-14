Special exams for NMIMS’ failing students

As a result, nearly 45 per cent of students who faced an uncertain future.

Over a week after students of the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) alleged that the institute’s new “strict” assessment policy has led to many students failing, the management has decided to conduct a special exam for students who did not perform well in the previous one.

In a statement issued by the institute, Dr Ramesh Bhatt, Vice Chancellor at NMIMS stated, “Over the last two months, we have been interacting with students and parents about their academic performance in the first term of 2022–23. We have been exploring various options available to us so that the students’ careers are not affected, and, at the same time, the sanctity of the examination system is not compromised.”

Students and their parents had approached Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Governor Ramesh Bais in April, alleging that the new assessment policy of NMIMS’s Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce requires students to repeat a year if they fail an exam, instead of being allowed to keep terms and reappear for the subject in the following academic year. As a result, nearly 45 per cent of students who faced an uncertain future.

They had also protested outside the NMIMS Mumbai campus on May 2, and they met the vice-chancellor of the deemed-to-be university. However, they alleged, the meeting did not have a satisfactory outcome, after which they complained to the University Grants Commission (UGC) about it. mid-day had reported about the issue on May 8 and May 9.