Thane man arrested for murder bid

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a juvenile in Maharashtra's Thane district, believing the latter was planning to kidnap his sister, a police official said Monday.

The accused, who is facing many criminal charges, went to the 21-year-old victim's home in Ambernath on Saturday. He brought the victim on a motorbike to a secluded location in Chiradgaon and questioned him about his claimed intentions towards his sister, according to a Hill Line police official, reported PTI.

According to the PTI report, the Thane man then assaulted the victim and hit him in the head with a sickle. The seriously injured victim escaped and made it to a local hospital, where he is presently undergoing treatment.

Following the victim's report, the Thane man was apprehended on Sunday. He has been charged under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 307 (attempt to murder), Section 323 (voluntarily causing harm), Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and Section 506 (criminal intimidation), as well as provisions of the Arms Act, the news agency report stated.

Meanwhile, in another unrelated incident from Thane district, three persons were acquitted in a 2010 case of kidnapping and dacoity. According to another PTI report, Additional Sessions Judge AN Sirsikar, in an order passed on June 18, stated that the prosecution had failed to prove any of the charges against the three accused who are aged between 43 to 47 years.

A copy of the order was made accessible on Monday.

According to the news agency report, the prosecution told the court that on December 3, 2010, when a man was returning home on his two-wheeler, it brushed against a car near a hospital in Thane city. Following that, the occupants alighted from the car, kidnapped the man and took him to the Vitawa area in their vehicle where they threatened him and snatched his gold chain worth Rs 18,000 and Rs 8,000 cash.

Meanwhile, defence counsels DL Thamke and Swati Chitnis, contesting charges, punched holes in the prosecution's case thus leading to the acquittal of the three accused who were arrested after being charged under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 395 (dacoity).



The judge stated in his ruling that the informant, who was not acquainted with the accused, was not subjected to an identity procession following the arrest.

Following a 13-year lapse, the evidence was finally recorded, although it was unclear how the three accused were identified. The court found that the evidence was further undercut by contradictory witness testimony and a lack of corroboration.

The lack of identification markers and the delayed retrieval made the recovery of stolen goods judged inconclusive, the report stated.

Due to insufficient evidence, the court cleared the accused; in particular, it noted that the informant's testimony was insufficient to establish the accused's identification.

With PTI inputs