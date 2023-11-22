Thane man, family booked for alleged cruelty against wife

Thane man identified as Ganesh Dhondiram Kamble and his family have been booked by the police for allegedly harassing his wife.

Thane man and his family have been booked by the police for allegedly harassing his wife, stated a report in PTI. According to the report, the accused identified as Ganesh Dhondiram Kamble and four of his family members are facing the allegations and the police have registered a case against them.

The PTI report further stated, according to the complaint filed by the woman, since her marriage in November 2018, she has endured mistreatment at the hands of her husband and his family which lives in the Wagle Estate locality.

She further said her husband has a drinking habit and that he would return home intoxicated, demanding money and resorting to physical violence when denied. Additionally, she stated that her mother-in-law blamed her for her husband's alcoholism, while other family members also contributed to the constant harassment.

"Soon after their marriage, she found that her husband had a habit of drinking. He would come home heavily drunk and ask for money from her. He would beat her if she refused to give money. Her mother-in-law also blamed her for her husband's drinking habit. Her sister-in-law and other family members also constantly harassed her," a police official told PTI.

Unable to tolerate the mistreatment any longer, the woman approached the police and filed a complaint against her husband Ganesh Dhondiram Kamble, along with his mother Laxmibai Dhondiram Kamble, Jyoti Gaikwad, Swati Ruke, and Preeti More, stated the report.

The accused have been charged under sections 498A (pertaining to cruelty by the husband or his relatives towards a woman) and 34 (pertaining to common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the case, as confirmed by the police.

Recently, in another case, an unidentified assaulted a doctor in Mumbra claiming he was having an affair with his wife. According to the police official, the man also damaged the doctor's car.

The police told media that the man walked into the doctor's clinic while he was examining a patient. The attacker had a box in his hand and claimed he had brought sweets for the aggrieved doctor. He then said that he had divorced his wife over their alleged affair. He then hit the doctor and ran out of the clinic and also damaged his car. He was booked under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property).

