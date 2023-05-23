Thane: Man gets 3-year RI for molesting 13-year-old girl in 2018

A special court judge V V Virkar, in her order on May 17 also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused

A court in Thane district has sentenced a 33-year-old man to three years rigorous imprisonment for molesting a minor girl residing in his neighborhood in 2018.

A special court judge V V Virkar, in her order on May 17 also imposed a fine of Rs 3,000 on the accused.



Special Public Prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court that the victim and the accused resided in the same building in Vartak Nagar in Thane.

The accused stalked the victim whenever she went out of her house and told her he wanted to marry her.

The accused repeatedly made advances toward the minor girl following which four years ago, in January 2018, her parents sent her to their hometown in Uttar Pradesh.

"The victim dropped out of school due to fear and constant harassment by the accused," the prosecutor said.

The girl was brought back to Thane in May 2018, and the accused stuck to his proposal. He even warned her family of dire consequences if they did not allow him to marry her, the prosecutor added.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police arrested the accused.

"A total of eight witnesses, including the victim and her mother, were examined to prove the case against the accused," Hiwrale said.

The judge convicted the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

