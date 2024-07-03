The Thane man then allegedly strangulated the woman to death

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane man held for killing paramour after quarrel x 00:00

An official said that police arrested a 38-year-old Thane man on Wednesday for allegedly killing a woman with whom he had an extra-marital affair, reported news agency PTI.

The accused, a resident of Mumbra area, and the 32-year-old victim, who was unmarried, had an affair since a long time and they quarrelled frequently over certain issues, the official from Shil-Daighar police station said, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, both of them went to a lodge in Mumbra and again had a fight.

The Thane man then allegedly strangulated the woman to death, the official said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and found the victim lying dead on a bed, he said, reported PTI.

The police later sent the body for postmortem and arrested the Thane man in the early hours of Wednesday, he said, reported PTI.

A case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said, reported PTI.

In another case, unidentified persons killed a 26-year-old man after meeting him in Kalyan town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The incident took place at around 7 pm on 100 Feet Road in Kalyan, they said, adding the motive behind the killing was not yet known.

Two-three persons arrived at the spot and discussed something with the victim.

They later stabbed him with a knife and fled. The man died on the spot, an official from Kolsewadi police station said, reported PTI.

After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Based on a complaint by a man who was accompanying the victim, the Kolsewadi police on Monday night registered an FIR against unidentified persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 103 (murder), the official said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)