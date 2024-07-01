Cops charge all three with murder after fatal altercation at a drunken celebration

The accused in police custody. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Listen to this article Thane: Trio pushes friend off fourth floor on his birthday x 00:00

Three people have been arrested by the Vitthalwadi police in Ulhasnagar for allegedly pushing their friend off the fourth floor of a building, leading to his death. The incident occurred during a birthday party where a group of friends was drinking. According to the police, the birthday boy, Kartik Vyal, insisted on having more drinks, which led to an argument with his friends. The situation escalated when Kartik broke a bottle on one of his friends, resulting in the three accused pushing him off the fourth floor, causing his fatal fall. A murder case has been filed at Vitthalwadi police station, and further investigation is underway.

Kartik Vyal, the deceased

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, Kartik, was a resident of the Chinchpada area in Ulhasnagar. On June 27, Kartik was celebrating his birthday with friends, including Nilesh Kshirsagar, Sagar Kale, and Dheeraj Yadav. They organised the party at Nilesh Kshirsagar’s flat on the fourth floor of Arya Apartment in Chinchpada village. “They were all heavily intoxicated. Kartik insisted on drinking more, but his friends refused, telling him he was already out of control,” said Anil Padawal, senior police inspector at Vitthalwadi police station. “In the heat of the argument, Kartik broke a bottle on Nilesh’s head, leading to an altercation. The three friends, enraged, then pushed him out of the fourth-floor window, resulting in his death.”

The fourth-floor window the victim was allegedly pushed off

The police reported that Nilesh was taken to the hospital for a head injury but they did not bother about Kartik’s condition. When they returned, they found Kartik dead in the building’s compound. “Initially, we filed an accidental death report. However, following a complaint from Kartik’s father, we registered a murder case. The father claims that the three friends pushed Kartik from the window. We are investigating to confirm the circumstances and verifying all allegations. The three friends have been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing,” added Padawal.

The cops examining the spot where the victim was found

Padawal also mentioned that Nilesh and the other accused have a history of drug use. “We are looking into what led them to take such an extreme step,” said Padawal.