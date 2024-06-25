Ulhasnagar: Notices issued as UMC workers play truant after marking themselves present

Officials claim more such action on the cards, activist says investigation must be thorough

Senior civic officials during the surprise visit in the 19B ward in Ulhasnagar on Monday. Pic/Navneet Barhate

Senior Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials came across a brazen display of absenteeism, potential corruption and negligence during a surprise visit on Monday. The officials learnt that two sanitation workers had marked themselves present for the day via an app despite being nowhere to be seen, raising questions of whether such employees hire others to fill in for them.

The authorities have issued a show-cause notice against two errant Class IV employees as well as the sanitation inspector and mukadam (technical assistant) concerned. While inspecting sanitation work related to the civic body’s health department, the sanitation workers Raju Chandrabhan and Aruna Suresh Biniwale were not found on duty in the 19B ward. Deputy Municipal Commissioner Subhash Jadhav and Additional Municipal Commissioner Jamir Lengarekar then swung into action, issuing notices to the quartet. Dr Jadhav said, “We had received complaints that some employees were up to no good. Chandrabhan and Biniwale were absent during the surprise visit, but they had marked themselves present online. The mukadam and inspector were also served a notice as they had been negligent.”

Lengarekar said, “The two employees have misused the online app used to mark one’s attendance. The notice seeks an explanation for their actions. This move is a step towards ensuring accountability and addressing the issue of absenteeism and corruption within the organisation. It is essential for public servants to maintain transparency and honesty in their work, as it is crucial for the smooth functioning of public institutions," added Lengarekar stating this incident highlights the importance of regular monitoring and surprise visits by authorities to prevent instances of corruption. “We will regularly carry out surprise visits, and our aim is to expose the people who are operating in such way and are trying to fool the authorities,” he said.

A local activist, who did not wish to be named, said that the investigation should be carried out thoroughly and appropriate action should be taken against those found guilty. It is also crucial to identify the root causes of such incidents and implement measures to prevent them from happening in the future, he said. “The surprise visit by the officials has brought to light a serious issue that requires immediate attention. The authorities must take swift and decisive action to address this incident and maintain the integrity of the organisation,” said the activist.