Thane: Man held for stabbing elder brother over family dispute

A police official said a family dispute triggered the attack on Friday night

An 18-year-old youth from Thane city was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing and injuring his elder brother a day earlier, police said, reported the PTI.

The victim is in critical condition, the official said, adding a case of attempt to murder has been registered, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Mumbai on Thursday, a truck driver ran over a man after a spat over rash driving in suburban Mulund, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Azad Nagar toll plaza on the Eastern Express Highway on Thursday night, police said.

Bhavesh Ramesh Soni, a resident of Bhiwandi, was returning home with his uncle when a truck dashed their car near the toll plaza, said an official.

Soni, who was driving, got down from the car alongwith his uncle and they yelled at truck driver Mohammed Ibrar Ali Shah (33), asking him to climb down and see the damage.

Shah got angry and allegedly drove his truck on Soni who got dragged along for almost 20 metres.

Shah then fled with the truck while Soni was rushed to a hospital in Thane where he was declared dead on arrival.

Officials of Navghar police station intercepted the truck in Bhiwandi and arrested Shah, a resident of Gujarat.

Further investigation is underway, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)



