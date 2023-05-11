Breaking News
Thane: Man stabs mother to death, grievously injures father

11 May,2023
Anurag Kamble

After stabbing the parents, he fled from the spot and was arrested from Kurla

Thane: Man stabs mother to death, grievously injures father

Thane: Man stabs mother to death, grievously injures father
In a shocking incident, a 39-year-old man in Thane on Thursday stabbed his mother and father leaving the mother dead and father grievously injured. Following the incident, he ran away from the spot.


However, police from Kasarvadavali tracked the man and arrested him from Nehru Nagar in Kurla.



Police came to know about the incident on Thursday around 12:30 PM after the neighbours of Vilas Bhatkar (71), residing at Vihang Hills at Ghodbunder Road found him and his wife Vinita (66) in a pool of blood. Both were rushed to Titan Medicity Hospital where Vinita was declared dead on arrival, while Vilas is critical. Both had sustained stabbing injuries all over body. 


After preliminary investigation, thorough checking of CCTV footage and statements of neighbours, police came to know that 39-year-old son, Sankalp had visited them.

Police tracked Sankalp at Nehru Nagar and arrested him. He has been brought to police station and is being questioned to know the reason behind the attack. “Sankalp is a body builder and had won Mumbai Shree in 2019. He lives at Kopri station road and used to pick up fights with parents. He had a fight with them a couple of weeks ago too.”

Police has registered an offence against him under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act 1951 on the complaint of Saurabh Bhatkar, elder brother of Sankalp. Further investigation  into the incident is in progress.

thane thane crime Crime News mumbai mumbai crime news mumbai news

