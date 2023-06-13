Breaking News
Thane: Mumbra resident booked for allegedly attempting to lure youngster to convert

Updated on: 13 June,2023 04:40 PM IST  |  Palghar
An offence has been registered against a Mumbra resident for allegedly attempting to convert a youngster from Palghar. The accused got in touch with the after getting in touch with him on social media, police said on Tuesday

An offence has been registered against a Mumbra resident for allegedly attempting to convert a youngster from Palghar.


The accused got in touch with the after getting in touch with him on social media, police said on Tuesday.


Based on a complaint lodged by the youngster's father, the police have registered an offence against the accused.


"The accused will be arrested soon," said senior inspector Sampatrao Patil of Manickpur police station.

"The complainant alleged that the accused had gotten in touch with his son on social media and during their chats online, he posted derogatory remarks about Hindu deities to convince the youngster to convert," he said.

"The accused also allegedly claimed that he had supernatural powers," the official said.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

(with inputs from PTI)

