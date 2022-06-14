Thane police website hacked, hackers post message demanding apology to Muslims

The message displayed on a black background on the screen read, 'Hacked by one hat cyber team. Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted'

Photo for representational purpose. Pic/ istock

Maharashtra's Thane city police commissionerate's website was allegedly hacked on Tuesday, with a message appearing on it, demanding an apology to "Muslims all over the world."

The message appearing on the website mentioned that the website was allegedly hacked by 'One Hat Cyber Team.'

“Hacked by one hat cyber team. Hello Indian Government, Hello everyone. Again and again you make trouble with the problem of the Islamic Religion. Hurry up and apologize to Muslims all over the world!! We don't stand still when our apostle is insulted," message displayed on a black background on the screen read.

