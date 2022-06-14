Siddhanth Kapoor released on bail after arrest by Bengaluru cops over alleged consumption of drugs

Siddhanth was initially detained from a party, he was later subjected to a medical test that allegedly turned out to be positive for drug consumption, the police said

Siddhanth Kapoor. Pic/ official Instagram account

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor was released on bail after he was arrested on Monday by the Bengaluru police following a raid at a posh hotel in the city on Sunday night. The police had made around 35 people including Siddhanth undergo medical tests and had found Siddhanth and four others reports to be positive for alleged consumption of drugs.

The other four people who were taken into custody have also been released on bail, the police said.

Siddhanth Kapoor and the four others will have to further appear before the Police as and when called, said Bheemashankar Guled, DCP East Bengaluru told the ANI.

Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police earlier in the day for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday night.

As per ANI Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."

Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted.

"Last night we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. During searches MDMA and ganja in two separate packets were found near a dustbin. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it. Hotel has been given notice, we have asked specific questions, they will have to answer," added DCP Guled told the ANI.

Samples of people suspected of having consumed drugs were sent for medical tests and Siddhanth's sample was among six that turned positive. Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside.

(with ANI Inputs)