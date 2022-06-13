Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor arrested by Bengaluru police for consuming drugs

Siddhanth was initially detained from a party at a posh Bengaluru hotel on Sunday night, he was later subjected to a medical test that allegedly turned out to be positive for drug consumption, the police said

Siddhanth Kapoor. Pic/ official Instagram account

Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Sidhhanth Kapoor was on Monday arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly consuming drugs, the police said. Sidhhanth was initially detained along with 35 others following a raid at a party organised at a posh hotel. The police had made all the 35 people undergo medical tests out of which five including Sidhhanth's reports turned out to be positive.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (EAST), Bengaluru City, Dr.Bheemashankar S. Guled confirmed Sidhhanth's arrest.

According to the police, the cops had raided the hotel at city's M.G Road where the party was going on. The raid was conducted following a tip-off.

The police while conducting a search operation within the premises also allegedly found drugs. Speaking to the press, Guled said, "During the searches we found two packets lying near a dustbin. In one packet there were seven tablets of MDMA and in another packet ganja was found. Since the drugs were recovered, we have registered a case with sections 22A and 22B of the NDPS Act."

Bengaluru | Siddhant Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We've already arrested him & are following procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody: DCP East Bheemashankar S Guled pic.twitter.com/JSdE04KE2Z — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Police said it was unclear whether they had consumed drugs at the hotel or had come to the party after taking drugs outside, further a detailed investigation in the case was being done.

Siddhanth Kapoor has acted in several Bollywood movies including Shootout at Wadala, Ugly, Haseena Parkar, etc. He was also seen in the web series Bhaukal.