Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police for consuming drugs during a rave party in a city hotel, Bengaluru City police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said on Monday.

Reacting to the news, Siddhanth’s father and veteran actor Shakti Kapoor told mid-day.com, “Firstly, he does not consume drugs and secondly I’ve not been able to get in touch with him, so I don’t know exactly what has happened. Whatever we are watching is on TV but my wife and I are relaxed because we are confident that there’s nothing to worry because he does not do anything wrong."

He adds, "Siddhanth is a professional DJ who plays all over the world so I’ve never asked him about his work. The family did not know about this party that he was playing at. He’s a complete professional and a nice boy! I pray to God and ask for everyone’s blessings but I’m sure he’s going to be declared clean. As of now, I’m just trying to get in touch with Siddhanth or someone in Bengaluru because it’s natural for the family to be worried.”

