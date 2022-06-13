Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case

Breaking News
Updated on: 13 June,2022 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Notably, Santosh Jadhav is also a wanted accused in the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case

Sidhu Moose Wala. File Pic


The Pune Police on Monday arrested one of the accused shooters, Santosh Jadhav, in connection with a murder case of 2021 in Pune, reported news agency ANI.

Notably, Santosh Jadhav is also a wanted accused in the Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.





According to ANI, Pune Police have also arrested an aide of Santosh Jadhav, Navnath Suryawanshi , in connection with a murder case of 2021 in the city.

He was on the run for a year. His and one Nagnath Suryavanshi's name cropped up in Moose Wala murder probe, an official told PTI.

Pune rural police intensified their search and arrested Siddhesh Kamble alias Mahakal, accused of sheltering Jadhav after the 2021 murder case.

Pune rural police arrested Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, last week in a case of MCOCA registered against him at Manchar police station. He was also interrogated by Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moose Wala murder case.

Mumbai Police also grilled Sourav Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan.

Pune rural sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav, the official told PTI. 

Earlier, Sourav Mahakal an accomplice of Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case was arrested on June 8.

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

