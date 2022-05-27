Thane: Retired civic employee booked in disproportionate assets case

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 May,2022 03:52 PM IST  |  Thane
The ACB's Thane unit on Thursday registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act with the Nayanagar police station of the MBVV police

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a case against a retired employee of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his income, an official said on Friday.

The ACB's Thane unit on Thursday registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act with the Nayanagar police station of the MBVV police, he said.




The offence was registered following an enquiry into the income and properties of ward officer (retired) Dileep Bhagwan Jagdale and his wife has also been named in the case for abetment, a release issued by deputy superintendent of police (ACB) Ashwini Patil said.


